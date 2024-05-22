Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price at $9.33

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,568,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $456.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

