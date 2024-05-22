Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price at $9.33

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESPR
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $456.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.89.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.