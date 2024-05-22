Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price at $9.33

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,568,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $456.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

