Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $9.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

