Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Sells A$299,200.00 in Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Free Report) insider Angus Barker sold 2,720,000 shares of Australian Rare Earths stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07), for a total value of A$299,200.00 ($196,842.11).
Australian Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Australian Rare Earths Company Profile
