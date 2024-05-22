Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 1,785 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.36. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

