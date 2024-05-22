Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,607,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,831,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.