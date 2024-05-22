Tillman Hartley LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,178 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 156,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,552. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

