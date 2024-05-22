Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires 1,493 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

