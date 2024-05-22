Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Down 5.4%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 196,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 192,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter worth about $721,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 78,702 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Read More

