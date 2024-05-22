ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.09

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 92899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$226.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Insider Transactions at ShaMaran Petroleum

In other ShaMaran Petroleum news, Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$217,257.60. 25.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

