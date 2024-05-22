Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Down 5.8%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75. 28,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 92,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $550.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 989,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

