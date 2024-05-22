Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 1,346 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $74,763,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 222,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after acquiring an additional 175,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,815. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

