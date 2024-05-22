Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.25. 83,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,828. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

