Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 7,023,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,626,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $510.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clover Health Investments

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

In other news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,353.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

