Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $160,475,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 891,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after buying an additional 441,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 146.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after buying an additional 298,673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CF Industries by 87.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,980,000 after buying an additional 211,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.47. 1,334,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

