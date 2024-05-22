Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $397.61 and last traded at $395.74. 20,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 242,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,236 shares of company stock worth $59,626,117. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

