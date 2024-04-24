Energi (NRG) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and $742,818.60 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00057356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,969,758 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,755 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

