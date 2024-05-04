Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Loungers Stock Up 0.8 %

LON:LGRS opened at GBX 252 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 256 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.89.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

