Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Loungers Stock Up 0.8 %
LON:LGRS opened at GBX 252 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 256 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.89.
Loungers Company Profile
