The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 8th Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 60,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,081,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE GS traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.