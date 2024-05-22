Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $237,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $487.03. 3,087,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,378. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $488.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

