Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,555 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 340,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

