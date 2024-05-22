Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.80. 2,013,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,186. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.48.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

