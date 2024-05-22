Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 566,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 369,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 423,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.0 %

XOM traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $115.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,842,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,482,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $455.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

