PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.09. 3,881,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $250.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

