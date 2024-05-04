Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXR. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.96) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.08) price target on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Norcros Stock Up 0.8 %
Norcros Company Profile
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
