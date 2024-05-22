Barry Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,729. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

