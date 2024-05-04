Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON EBQ opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ebiquity has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The firm has a market cap of £55.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

