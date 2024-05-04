Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.07) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEVR
Fevertree Drinks Price Performance
Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 13,076.92%.
About Fevertree Drinks
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fevertree Drinks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.