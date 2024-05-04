Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.07) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEVR

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,157 ($14.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,900.00, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.81. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 947 ($11.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,489 ($18.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 13,076.92%.

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.