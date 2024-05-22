Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $310.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.60.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.03. 156,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 94.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $586,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

