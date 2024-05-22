Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.98. 52,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

