Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $325,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,289,000 after acquiring an additional 726,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 71,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,207 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

