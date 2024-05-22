Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 1,115 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

