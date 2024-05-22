Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 159,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.