Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 29,138 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

May 22nd, 2024

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDEFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

