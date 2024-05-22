Certified Advisory Corp Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after buying an additional 202,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 708,257 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

