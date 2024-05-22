Certified Advisory Corp Has $947,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $185.94. The stock had a trading volume of 113,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average of $175.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.