Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,042 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,238. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

