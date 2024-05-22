United Maritime (USEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 24th.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

United Maritime Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:USEA traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 2.74. 5,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.55. United Maritime has a 1 year low of 2.01 and a 1 year high of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

