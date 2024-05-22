LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $6.04. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1,768,763 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFST. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $407,664.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,741 shares of company stock worth $2,149,435. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,895,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 168,091 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

