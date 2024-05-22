Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Down to $13.17

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.75. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 63,866 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,832,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2,943.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 990,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 957,818 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 825,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after buying an additional 459,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 255,214 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.