Britvic (LON:BVIC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.06) target price on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.31) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Britvic Stock Performance
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
