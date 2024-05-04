Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 808.40 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 738.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 738.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87). The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.59, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 6,086.96%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 6,764 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,788.54). Also, insider Darren Pope purchased 3,999 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458. Corporate insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

