Castings (LON:CGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price target on the stock.
Castings Trading Down 0.3 %
LON CGS opened at GBX 368 ($4.62) on Wednesday. Castings has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 428 ($5.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.41. The stock has a market cap of £159.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,051.43 and a beta of 0.58.
Castings Company Profile
