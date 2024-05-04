Castings (LON:CGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price target on the stock.

LON CGS opened at GBX 368 ($4.62) on Wednesday. Castings has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 428 ($5.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.41. The stock has a market cap of £159.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,051.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

