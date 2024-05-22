Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 975 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

