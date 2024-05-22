Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $166.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,392,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,645,203. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $269.52 billion, a PE ratio of 242.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

