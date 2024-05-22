Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
Shares of Yellow Pages stock remained flat at $7.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
