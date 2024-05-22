Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of Yellow Pages stock remained flat at $7.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.