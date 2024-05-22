Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

