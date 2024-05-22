GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 12,785 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 235,431 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Down 0.9 %

CRI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. 72,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.