Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 154,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,129. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

