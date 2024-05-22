L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $203,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 628,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,787. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

