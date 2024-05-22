Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $193,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,372,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,373,000 after buying an additional 881,663 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 66,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 1,819,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,508. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

